Freezing weather causing more potholes

The Idaho Transportation Department says there are lot more potholes on Interstate 84 this winter. (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - Another issue that we have been seeing more of this winter is potholes.

The Idaho Transportation Department says they happen every year, but this winter the repeated freezes and snowfalls have been especially harsh on the pavement.

One area where a lot of potholes have been noticed is the stretch of Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell.

ITD says that road is older, so it's more easily damaged by the freezing weather and snow plows.

"We've had also a lot of freezing, freezing weather, so between the freezing and the thaw, the freezing and the thaw it can cause more of those potholes to pop up,” said ITD spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez. "Plows can cause some of those potholes just due to the motion of the plow loosening that roadway which was already compromised."

Gonzalez says crews will start filling those potholes soon, but right now all their crews are working on plowing snow and de-icing the highways.

Copyright 2016 KTVB