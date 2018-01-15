Free shuttle will take Nampa residents to and from WinCo

The grocery check out lines at WinCo Foods.

NAMPA - A significant number of Nampa residents are plagued by what's called a "food desert."

The term is used to describe an area where people just can't get to the grocery store because they don't have a car and stores aren't within walking distance.

St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus hospitals are partnering to tackle the issue.

After doing several assessments in the community, the hospitals have heard from Nampa residents that they want more options for groceries and they need transportation to get there.

6,000 people were impacted after both Paul's markets closed, and for those 6,000, transportation is limited.

"At least 10 to 12 percent of residents don't have a vehicle and then there is a larger group who don't have access to a working vehicle," explains Jean Mutchie, St. Luke's Children's Program Manager.

"There a Family Dollar and there's the Friendly Fred's, and although it's great at least we have that here, there is not the fresh produce, there's not healthy and a variety of choices like a grocery store WinCo, or any other grocery store would offer," says Mari Ramos, North Nampa's Community Resource Coordinator.

Ramos grew up in this area described as a food desert.

"My mom didn't drive, my dad worked six days out of the week and sometimes the only day we had to go to the grocery store was his day off and that's what we had to do," says Ramos.

She sees many residents today struggle with what she experienced as a child.

"There is a lot of people who for one reason or another cannot access food and you know, single moms that are just barely, making ends meet if they don't have a car, they are out of luck and always have to rely on other people, and this would be a way to give them a little more independence and choice when it comes to food," says Ramos.

Starting February 3, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday, a shuttle will transport residents to and from WinCo on Garrity Boulevard for free.

A trip estimated to take about 30 minutes round trip.

"What we have heard from those individuals is that they will use this and it will be a great help, and they are excited for the service," says Sheri Ainsworth with Saint Alphonsus Hospital.

This program is a pilot slated to run for three months.

St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus are picking up the cost, paying the bus driver's wages, vehicle maintenance and fuel.

When the three-month period is up, the hospitals hope to make any changes they see fit and possibly expand the service to more than one day per week.

