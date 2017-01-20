Frahm Fresh Produce suffers devastating blow after roof collapse

Frahm Fresh Produce works to save packaging building after their storage building roof collapsed Thursday morning.

ONTARIO - Frahm Fresh Produce in Ontario was a dream that started nearly a century ago, and over the last two days because of all the snow, the Frahm family has seen it quite literally come crashing down.

"He noticed the building starting to bow, and within a few minutes it started slowly creeping down," said manager of Frahm Fresh Produce, Trevor Frahm.

Frahm, his brothers and other employees stood helplessly while they watched their storage building - holding 4 million pounds of onions - collapse.

"You kind of panic," said Frahm. "It's your livelihood."

It's a business that has the Frahm family's fingerprints all over it.

"We helped build this building as kids and grew up around it," Frahm said. "It really puts things in perspective."

Now, beams are bent and the only thing holding the roof up are some onion crates.

"Those are stacked 24 feet tall and they're slowly creaking down," Frahm said.

As the roof continues to come down, the losses are piling up - totaling millions. Frahm says the wooden crates cost more than $50 each. Frahm Fresh Produce also lost their shop - and along with it, several pieces of equipment.

"It'll be well over a million to just replace the building and we still don't know about other structures," Frahm said. "When this goes down what goes through your mind is that any of the others can go at any moment also."

The loss of countless onions has had a ripple effect across the country.

"Before this happened the price of onions was about $3.50," Frahm said. "By the end of that week last week when it crashed it doubled and it's still climbing daily."

In the weeks leading up to the collapse, Frahm says they had snowblowers and shovels on the roof to remove feet of snow.

"We even talked to the engineer about a week ago and he said we were good for another foot and a half - and that's what we got," said Frahm.

The dent in business will be felt for months.

"It's huge," said Frahm. "That's when you pray you have good insurance because you could be out of business."

Looking forward, Frahm says there's optimism.

"If you look on the negatives, I mean it would be hard to wake up tomorrow," said Frahm. "You just do the best you can, you do it day by day."

The goal is to be up and ready in seven months.

"It's going to take a lot of work and effort," Frahm said. "We have to have this rebuilt by next fall, have all of our wooden boxes for harvest time by next year."

Frahm also says that several volunteers and many employees have been working around the clock to remove snow off of the packaging building in hopes of preventing that roof from collapsing as well.

(© 2017 KTVB)