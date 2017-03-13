Four guns seized at Idaho airports in past week

One of the guns found at the Boise Airport security checkpoint over the past week.

BOISE - Officials with the Transportation Security Administration are reminding the public that it is illegal to take a firearm on a plane after four guns were found at security checkpoints at Idaho airports during the past week.

Two guns were seized during a five-hour period Sunday during routine screening of carry-on luggage at the Boise Airport.

Around 10 a.m. an unloaded .22 caliber North American Arms Magnum was discovered in the carry-on bag of a male passenger bound for Seattle. Around 3 p.m. a Ruger .380 semi-automatic pistol was detected in the carry-on of a female headed to Las Vegas. The gun was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

TSA officers at Idaho Falls Regional Airport discovered a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol in the carry-on bag of a male passenger traveling to Salt Lake City Saturday morning.

And last Wednesday morning, TSA officers discovered a loaded Smith and Wesson Bodyguard 380 at the Boise Airport. The passenger was bound for John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif.





“I want to send out a sincere request to all gun owners in Idaho who are considering traveling by air: Please check your luggage with the airlines and all your belongings before coming to the airport to ensure you do not have a weapon with you!” said Andy Coose, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Idaho. “There are legal and acceptable ways to take a firearm on a plane in checked luggage.

The three firearms found at the Boise Airport bring the 2017 total to eight. In all of 2016, TSA found 16 guns in Boise.

Nationwide in 2017 during the first 70 days of the year, TSA officers have found more than 685 firearms in carry-on bags.

Passengers who bring a dangerous weapon to the checkpoint could face criminal charges and a civil penalty up to $7,500.

TSA reminds passengers to be aware of the contents of the carry-on bag and check all firearms prior to departure.

For more information, visit www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/prohibited-items or use TSA's mobile app - myTSA.



