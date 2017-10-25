KTVB
Four-car pileup blocks traffic on I-84

KTVB , KTVB 1:39 PM. MDT October 25, 2017

NAMPA -- One woman was taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on the interstate for hours.

The collision happened at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-84 near the exit to Northside Boulevard.

Idaho State Police say 37-year-old Kenneth McAllister of Nampa was driving east when he failed to slow down for traffic ahead of him.

McAllister rear-ended the vehicle in front of him, setting off a chain-reaction of crashes. McAllister hit a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Duane Crawford of Wilder, who hit, 69-year-old Bonnie New of Caldwell, who hit 33-year-old Brian Morgan of Twin Falls.

The crash blocked the left lane of eastbound I-84 for about two hours as emergency personel responded.

New was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa for treatment. The collision remains under investigation. 

