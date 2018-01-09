Former Caldwell Rep. Brandon Hixon found dead in home

Rep. Brandon Hixon, R-Caldwell (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL -- Former Idaho Rep. Brandon Hixon was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

Caldwell Police found Hixon's body at about 7 a.m. at his home. The death was ruled a suicide by the Canyon County Coroner's Office.

Hixon's death comes after a spate of issues in his personal life. He resigned as lawmaker in October after the Caldwell Police Department launched an sexual abuse investigation into him. That case was later handed over to the Idaho Attorney General's Office, which has repeatedly declined to release details about the case.

No charges had been filed in that case as of Tuesday morning.

Hixon was also arrested twice for driving under the influence last month. His next court date was set for next week.

Rep. Jarom Wagoner was appointed to the seat vacated by Hixon in November.

If you or someone you know needs to talk, call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at (208) 398-4357.

