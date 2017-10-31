Former Caldwell lawmaker faces sexual abuse allegations

Rep. Brandon Hixon, R-Caldwell (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - We now know the focus of an investigation into a former state lawmaker from Caldwell.

Documents requested from the Idaho Attorney General's Office reveal that former Rep. Brandon Hixon is being investigated for allegations of sexual abuse.

The nature and extent of the alleged crimes was not released.

Caldwell police revealed that they were investigating Hixon on back on October 18, but declined to share details about the case.

Hixon, a Republican who was elected to the Idaho House in 2012, resigned on October 20 after news of the investigation was made public.

We reported last week that the Idaho Attorney General's Office took over the case.

From the documents released Tuesday, we have learned that Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor requested that the AG's Office assume responsibility of the case due to a conflict of interest.

The nature of the conflict of interest was not made clear in the documents.



