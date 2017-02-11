Former Boise Cascade CEO John Fery dead at 86

John Fery speaking at the Treasure Valley Family YMCA in 2005. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - John Fery, one of Idaho's most well-known business and philanthropic leaders, has died at the age of 86.

A longtime friend of the family confirmed to KTVB that he died Saturday in Rancho Mirage, California, after battling leukemia.

Fery was chief executive officer of Boise Cascade from 1972 until 1994, when he retired. He began working for the company in 1957. Fery became chairman of the board in 1978, and also served on the boards of some other major U.S. companies before and after his retirement.

While serving as Boise Cascade CEO and in the years that followed, Fery donated millions of dollars to many Idaho charities, including the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Fundsy, and the YMCA. He chaired the fundraising campaign for the YMCA camp at Horsethief Reservoir. Fery and his wife, Dee Fery, also donated the 340-acre site for the camp, which opened in June 2010.

Memorial plans are not available at this time.

