Forest Service extends Danskin area closure

(Photo: Boise National Forest)

BOISE - A popular off-roading area in Elmore County is off limits to motorized use at least through the month of May.

The Boise National Forest's Mountain Home Ranger District has issued a special order extending the Danskin Mountain OHV Area closure to motorized use until May 31st in order to prevent damage to trails and other resources.

The Forest Service says these are recent photos showing examples of improper OHV use and resource damage from what it calls "unethical" users.

The fine for violating the closure order or for driving off-trail can be $5,000 and six months in jail.

Details related to the closure can be found here.





