Food Technology Center helps local businesses grow

CALDWELL - If you make a mean guacamole or another kind of food, you may be looking for a way to share it with the rest of the world. The University of Idaho Food Technology Center in Caldwell can help get you started!

The center is a food product development kitchen for small business ventures. Anyone can sign up through the University of Idaho to take a class that covers food safety, product development and scale up advice. Then, they will be able to rent the facility and get additional help to develop and scale up their product.

This is something Janine Zacca Zenner of Boise, owner of Zacca Hummus, says she learned firsthand.

"We wanted to show people that, what hummus is supposed to taste like, and fortunately we had the food technology center to help us do that," said Zacca Zenner.

The owner of Dilly's also says that the center helped the product of pickled veggies become more successful.

The products have grown to sell in stores like Albertsons, Whole Foods, The Boise Co-op and more.

The manager of the Food Technology Center, Josh Bevans, encourages anyone curious about the center to reach out to their Facebook page.

