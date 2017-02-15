Fog in Meridian

NAMPA -- Drivers in the Treasure Valley may need to give themselves a little longer to get to their destinations Wednesday morning.

A three-car crash blocked westbound Interstate 84 just before Northside Boulevard, while the eastbound side is reduced to one lane in the same area. No one was hurt in the wreck, which happened around 8:25 a.m.

Fog and winter driving conditions are further complicating the situation, police say Idaho State Police are on scene now.

Dispatchers for the Nampa Police Department say heavy fog is also stopping some traffic lights from cycling the way they are supposed to. The lights use cameras to detect whether a car is waiting at a red light, but the fog is interfering with that process, dispatchers say.

That means some drivers could end up sitting at a stoplight for longer than they normally do. The stoplights are expected to function normally once the fog clears.

#TrafficAlert - Lights at Karcher & Middleton not functioning correctly due to fog. We can't fix em. Middleton traffic backed up #BePatient pic.twitter.com/U8A0l4Tc51 — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) February 15, 2017

Copyright 2016 KTVB