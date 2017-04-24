Flooding puts a damper on sports activities

Several holes at Plantation Country Club are submerged in flood waters. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise River continues to rise. The flows at the Glenwood Bridge today were at 9,030 cubic feet per second. That marks the highest it's been this year.

The rising waters and stream flows have started to impact some local sports, making their fields and courses unplayable.

Willow Lane Athletic Complex in Boise is one of those.

Normally at this time the complex is filled with people who have come out to play softball.

The rain has put a damper on that today and caused all the games to be canceled.

However, no one will be playing on softball fields two and three for an extended period of time.

“If that water continues at that pace, yeah, I'm anticipating that we may not have fields two and three at Willow Lane Athletic Complex for quite some time,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.

Holloway says it's not uncommon for the department to close one of the fields at Willow Lane.

“Just haven't had both fields actually flooding at the same time,” he said. “So we don't know the prognosis moving forward and how long they're going to be out of commission.”

Holloway says what's happened is the high flows along the Boise River have caused the water table or ground water to come up and move into the outfield, completely saturating both fields.

“We're able to accommodate though, we have enough fields in our inventory, we're able to accommodate the games that are being canceled on those two fields,” Holloway said.

The saturated water table is also causing some problems at Plantation Country Club where holes three and four on the golf course have now become water hazards.

“Unfortunately when this happens we'll occasionally lose a couple golf holes,” said general manager Bob Hensel. “Currently we have three and four closed because of the ground water from the water table moving up.”

Plantation is a private course, which means those who play there, pay a monthly fee.

“Just in the first quarter alone we're probably down well over 2,000 rounds of golf,” Hensel said.

He says having a 16-hole course definitely doesn't help, but neither does today's wet weather.

“The rain is definitely more impactful for us getting people out, out enjoying the golf course,” he said. “The rain every other day. We've had kind of a rough spring.”

To give you an idea of how much, experts say the City of Trees has already seen its yearly precipitation total of around 12 inches in just six months.

“This is the worst snow year I've ever seen here,” Hensel said. “We actually for the first time since I came in 2004 bought snow blower and snow-blowed off the green.”

Now, after a brutal winter people and businesses are looking for a mulligan.

Holloway says the Parks and Recreation Department feels even if fields two and three aren't able to come back into production for the entire rest of the season, they have enough field space available to accommodate the current league schedules and all the remaining tournaments.

