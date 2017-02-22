Flooding expected on Boise Greenbelt this week

Flooding has aready begun along one stretch of the Boise Greenbelt near the Parkcenter Bridge. (Photo: Boise Parks and Recreation)

BOISE - Increased flows on the Boise River this week could mean flooding on several low-lying sections of the Boise Greenbelt, officials warned on Wednesday.

Water managers are increasing flows from Lucky Peak Dam and say flows on the river could reach 6,000 cubic feet per second at the Glenwood Bridge by Friday.

Boise Parks and Recreation is expecting areas of flooding on the Greenbelt:

Between the Cottonwood Apartments and the powerline corridor along Parkcenter Boulevard;

Under the Parkcenter Bridge;

The Main Street tunnel near Esther Simplot Park.

A photo provided by the department on Wednesday shows flooding already occurring near the Parkcenter Bridge.

City officials say they are closely monitoring the situation. Greenbelt users are asked to use caution and be prepared for the possibility of periodic closures.

Parks and Rec staff will be posting warning signs about hazardous conditions on pathways.

