Flooding closes another part of Greenbelt

The Main Street tunnel is closed due to flooding. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Boise Parks and Recreation has closed another section of the Greenbelt due to flooding from the Boise River.

This closure runs from the Main Street tunnel to the Trestle Bridge on the north side. A detour is in place routing people to the south side.

The Bureau of Reclamation says flows on the river will reach 8,000 cubic feet per second by Friday. That means crews will have to shut off the pump keeping the path under Main Street Bridge dry.

Several other sections of the Greenbelt have been closed including under the Parkcenter Bridge at Logger Creek, the entire Bethine Church River Trail and the boardwalk under Capitol Boulevard on the south side.

