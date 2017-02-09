Flooding in Boise neighborhood (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - Some areas in the Boise area saw more flooding Thursday. The warm temperatures over the last few days is melting all the built up snow and the water runoff has nowhere to go.

The worst of the flooding in Boise is off of Cole and McGlochin where the Five Mile Creek has overflowed into a neighborhood.



Yards of multiple homes on McGlochin Street were completely submerged Thursday. Neighbors have been working all day trying to figure out how to get all of the water off of their property.



Residents have also seen water get inside their homes. To battle that, they are using hoses and pumps to get as much water as they can out. One home saw three feet of water got into their basement.

Terry’s Tree Service is the only business on McGlochin. Employees there say the property is almost completely flooded. Jed Crofts says they were able to get a lot of the water out of the shop, but that the entire situation really caught them by surprise."I woke up at about 3:30 this morning and noticed that the creek in back, the Five Mile Creek, was pretty flooded," Crofts said. "I went back to sleep hoping it would go down. I Woke up again at 6:30 and my whole shop was flooded and we've been sandbagging stuff clearing the water off the best we can.".Neighbors say they will be working throughout the rest of the day to try and fix as much as they can. With more rain in the forecast though, they say fingers crossed that no more water will come onto their property.

Copyright 2016 KTVB