Water has receeded at Riviera Estates Mobile Home Park, but tenants still can't move back home because of a lengthy checklist that needs to be completed by inspectors. (Photo: Getchen Parsons/KTVB)

BOISE - Residents at the Riviera Estates Mobile Home Park have now been displaced for over a month after water completely flooded the park.

Although an evacuation order was put in place on May 22, several families decided to return, literally camping outside their own homes with no running water or power.

Water has receded now, but tenants still can't move back home because of a lengthy checklist that needs to be completed by inspectors. Residents say they are frustrated because they are being given different timeframes when that checklist will be completed.

“I just want to stand in my own bathtub and turn the cold water on and just take a shower,” says J.R. Vanhoover, a tenant at the park.

Vanhoover and about a dozen others who have been camping outside their homes are becoming more and more anxious for things to return to normal, especially seeing that water in the park is gone.

“It could be next week, it could be next month. We just don’t know,” says Vanhoover.

According to Ada County officials, before tenants at Riviera Estates can have working utilities, an inspector must first verify that all water is gone. Then, an electrical inspection will have to take place before power is restored, and the same process will have then have to occur for gas, and septic services.

Right now, one of the park property owners, Pete Whitehead, says he's in the process of getting the power on, which he says is confusing.

“Right now to get that power turned on we have to have a combination of private and Idaho Power Company together and each person is telling me that the other person has to do something before they can start,” says Whitehead.

Whitehead thinks residents may not have utilities up and running for another month.

“Two weeks ago we were pushing for July 1, and now were thinking this could be middle of July or later July,” says Whitehead.

“Is it frustrating that no one can give you a concrete answer? Yes it is, because just trying to make this work is so hard, it takes so much finances to run the generator, to keep things going, to put food on the table,” Vanhoover answered.

For now, all residents can do is wait.

“It does get old but I mean it's everyday life, I mean life goes on whether you're functioning or not,” says Vanhoover.



© 2017 KTVB-TV