Flood threatens Weiser after ice dam blocks river

Flooding in Weiser (Photo: Courtesy of Keri Clancy)

WEISER, Idaho -- The National Weather Service warned Friday morning that flooding is "likely" after the Weiser River was blocked by an ice jam.

The jam is preventing water from flowing into the Snake River, sending it spilling over the banks.

"The east part of the city of Weiser is likely to be flooded," the weather service posted.

A flood warning remains in effect until nearly midday Saturday.

Keri Clancy of Weiser said she and her fiance received flash flood alerts on their cell phones in the early hours of Friday morning, but decided not to leave their mobile home on Washington Street.

But not long after, the couple woke up to someone pounding on their door.

"My fiance went to the door and the police were there telling us we had to leave now," Clancy said.

After grabbing the dogs and a few belongings, Clancy headed to her parents house in Middleton. Her fiance stayed behind to help neighbors get out. By the time he cleared out to head to work, she said, the water had reached the top step outside their home.

Clancy said the flood was the latest weather-related debacle her family has had to contend with: She had to leave the farmhouse she was living in in January because of the weight of the snow threatening its structural integrity.

"We just moved here in the beginning of the month because our house in Payette was beginning to collapse," Clancy said.

The National Weather Service is urging people to get out if they are in the flood zone.

"Persons near the Weiser River, especially in the east part of the city of Weiser, should take precautions to protect life and property," the weather service posted. "If possible, keep a safe distance from the river and avoid any low-lying area where water from the river may flow."

KTVB has a crew headed to Weiser, check back for updates.

Copyright 2016 KTVB