Flood concerns ease thanks to temporary levee

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
4 people dead after small plane crash
-
Family embraced by community after fire
-
How to avoid potential mountain lion attack
-
Boise River to surpass 8000 CFS this week
-
Meridian Canine Rescue opens new location
-
Teens start feminine hygiene product charity
-
Homeless man prepares to run for governor
-
Joy and fear ahead of Monday Passover
-
First fishing trailer of the season
More Stories
-
Nampa man sentenced to life in prison for murder of…Apr 10, 2017, 4:04 p.m.
-
Boise River flow to be raised this weekApr 10, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
-
Police: Boise man arrested after dragging officer,…Apr 10, 2017, 12:11 p.m.