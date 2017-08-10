Flapjack feed supports programs locally that help children and families in the areas of health, education and financial stability. (Photo: Deren Martinez/ KTVB)

BOISE - Hundreds turned out for some good flapjacks and a good cause Thursday morning.

The 10th annual Flapjack Feed at the Basque Block launched the United Way's 2017 to 2018 community fundraising campaign.

Proceeds from the feed support United Way's community fund. This fund provides financial support to programs locally that help children and families in the areas of health, education and financial stability.

Nora Carpenter with United Way of the Treasure Valley says this event brings out the best in our community.

"The lovely thing about this event is that we have folks from every walk of life, from corporate CEO’s to folks who perhaps are having the only meal they will have today, all at the same table and that is really representative of what is remarkable about this community," Carpenter said.

