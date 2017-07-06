Flames engulf pickup on Orchard Street

(Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

BOISE -- Firefighters and other emergency responders are on scene after a vehicle caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The blaze started at about 2:45 p.m. on Orchard Street just north of the interstate.

The pickup was fully engulfed in flames, sending up a large column of black smoke. Orchard Street is blocked in the area as crews work to extinguish the flames.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the fire, or how it started. KTVB has a crew on scene working to gather more information.

