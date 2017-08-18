First-year students move in at Boise State

Move-in day at Boise State (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE -- Boise State University is welcoming its newest students to campus.

Move-in day for first-year students began Friday morning. Sophomore, junior and senior students will move in Saturday.

Shay Dantic came to Boise State from Billings, Montana. The business finance major says he already has a list of things to get done today.

"Just moving in, getting settled in," he said. "I've got to buy a parking permit, also got to meet my new roommate - I haven't met him before."

Class starts Monday afternoon, but Dantic says he is ready.

"It's a new chapter in my life, so I'm pretty excited about that and definitely ready to learn and grow," he said.

Freshman students and their families are invited to Convocation at 3 p.m. at the Taco Bell Arena. For more information, click here.

