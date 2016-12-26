Firefighters rescue puppy from Eagle pond

Eagle firefighters acted quickly Monday to rescue a puppy that fell into a partially frozen pond. (Photo: Eagle Fire Department)

EAGLE - Eagle firefighters acted quickly Monday to rescue a puppy that fell into a partially frozen pond.

Battalion Chief Rob Shoplock said people were out for a walk with their Goldendoodle at around noon at the Optimist Youth Sports Complex.

The dog took off after some birds and ended up in the water that wasn't frozen in the center of the pond.

An off-duty Ada County Sheriff's Office deputy saw the dog and the people looking for help, and he called the Eagle Fire Station.

Responding firefighters put on ice suits and jumped into the pond to rescue the dog.

Shoplock said only about 4 minutes passed between when the puppy went into the water and when the dog was rescued.

The dog appeared to be OK, Shoplock said.

This is the second time in the past week that Eagle firefighters have responded to a dog rescue at a pond.

In the last rescue, two dogs were trapped in pond ice. One dog survived, but the other died after it was given CPR.

