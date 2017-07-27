Brush fire northwest of Jordan Valley threatens structure, livestock

File photo of Bureau of Land Management fire truck. (Photo: KTVB)

JORDAN VALLEY, Ore. - One structure and an unknown number of livestock are threatened by a new brush fire burning northwest of Jordan Valley in eastern Oregon, officials said.

According to the BLM, a lightning strike sparked the Hawk Fire Wednesday night.

Fire crews from the BLM and Jordan Valley are attacking blaze in the Cow Lakes area, about 15 miles northwest of Jordan Valley. It is moving toward the north and northwest. Officials the fire is not moving toward U.S. 95, but urged drivers to use caution and avoid the area.

The fire is burning in priority sage grouse habitat. Officials said one structure is threatened, and there are more private lands and structures in the general vicinity.

Livestock and grazing are also threatened.

The fire is estimated to be about 1,500 acres in size.

