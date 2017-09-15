Fire near North End 116-year-old home quickly doused

Boise FIre (Photo: Custom)

BOISE -- Crews worked to extinguish an early-morning fire that broke out in Boise's North End Friday.

The fire started at 3:47 a.m. next to a 116-year-old home at 610 North 14th Street. Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson said the blaze was in an outbuilding that had been converted into a game room on the back side of the property.

One man inside the home near the outbuilding was able to get out safely. The fire downed power lines, knocking out power to three homes.

Boise Fire responded and quickly put out the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

