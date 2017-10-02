Fire engine stuck in sinkhole after water main break at Boise State

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area after a water main break at Boise State University flooded roads - and sent a fire engine into a sinkhole. (Photo: Lauren Brill)

BOISE - Drivers were being asked to avoid the area after a water main break at Boise State University flooded roads - and sent a fire engine into a sinkhole.

University officials said the break was between the Student Union building and the Honors College building, and that water was temporarily turned off at the Student Union.

Ada County dispatch said a Boise Fire Department engine went into a sinkhole at around 7 p.m. near West University Drive and South Lincoln Avenue. No one was hurt.

Traffic was being diverted in the area.

