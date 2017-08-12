KTVB
Fire destroys paintball park near airport

KTVB 11:55 AM. MDT August 12, 2017

BOISE - Fire has destroyed a paintball park near Gowen Field in Boise.

The fire broke out at around midnight on West Harvard Street. The Boise Fire Department said Saturday morning that the building was engulfed when firefighters arrived, and the building is now a "complete loss."

Nine units responded.

Boise Fire Dept. investigators and Idaho Power were still at the scene as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

