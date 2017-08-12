Fire destroys paintball park near airport

(Photo: Boise Fire Dept. via Twitter)

BOISE - Fire has destroyed a paintball park near Gowen Field in Boise.

The fire broke out at around midnight on West Harvard Street. The Boise Fire Department said Saturday morning that the building was engulfed when firefighters arrived, and the building is now a "complete loss."

Nine units responded.

Boise Fire Dept. investigators and Idaho Power were still at the scene as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

