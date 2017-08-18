A house was destroyed Friday evening just off Interstate 84 in Meridian. (Photo: Lisa Chavez/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - A house was destroyed Friday evening just off Interstate 84 in Meridian.

Ada County dispatch said the fire was reported at around 6:23 in the 5000 block of West View Drive.

Meridian fire crews arrived to find a large grass fire that quickly spread to nearby structures.

Crews from Nampa, Boise, Eagle, Star also responded, along with Ada County Paramedics.

Officials said two other homes were saved because of the quick, aggressive actions of firefighters.

“This fire presented multiple challenges," Meridian Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Welborn said. "Unfortunately we lost one home, but the proficient actions of firefighters on scene prevented two additional homes from catching on fire.”

Challenges faced by firefighters included traffic on I-84, high temperatures and water availability issues from a lack of hydrants in the area. So water tenders were called in from Nampa, Boise and Eagle.

Meridian Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer praised the coordination among multiple agencies.

“This was a complex fire that usually results in coordination and communication challenges," he said. "Everyone, from our incident commander to the fire attack crews to the water supply crews, did an incredible job. It’s calls like this that reinforce the amount of time we put into training is well worth it"

No injuries were reported.

The cause is still being investigated, but officials said initial reports suggest that the fire started in the grass along I-84.

