Fire crews worried about storms bringing strong winds

The Martin Canyon Fire has burned about 2,500 east of Bellevue, Idaho. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

Some homes in the central Idaho town of Bellevue remain threatened by a wildfire that broke out Sunday afternoon, just three miles away from the town.

The Martin Canyon Fire had now grown to more than 2,500 acres.

Right now the biggest worry to firefighters are some thunderstorms that have been forecasted for this evening that are expected to bring some very strong winds. So they spent today really attacking this fire.

Just three miles east of Bellevue the hills are charred black by a wildfire.

“That's why we have so many resources on scene and additional resources ordered as needed,” said Kelsey Brizendine with the Bureau of Land Management. “We're going to do everything we can to make sure it doesn't head that way.”

The BLM says 150 personnel are battling the fire from both the ground and air.

“That's the biggest concern is that the wind is going to shift as that thunderstorm passes and that causes a lot of, a lot of wind shifting,” said Brizendine. “It can make the wind come out of the west and then turn around and all of a sudden it will blow out of the east, pushing the fire back to the west.“

Anything that's picked up in fire, whirls or dust devils that's hot, can spread the fire quickly.

“Crews have been very aggressively approving containment lines,” said Brizendine. “They're monitoring the lines that are less active to make sure that nothing hot gets across those lines.”

Hard work that so far has paid off as the fire is currently headed northeast away from town, but is not contained at this time.

Fire investigators have been able to determine that this fire was human caused by some individuals that were doing some target shooting out in this area. The BLM says as of right now it is unsure if they'll have to pay for suppression costs.

