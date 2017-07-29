Fire causes outages, road closures in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS - A section of southbound Idaho Highway 46 is closed and about 4,300 homes and businesses remain without power Saturday evening due to a brush fire north of Buhl, in the Snake River Canyon.

Highway 46 was closed in both directions between mileposts 92 in Gooding County and 89 in Twin Falls County Saturday afternoon, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The northbound side reopened just after 6:30 p.m. River Road remains closed in the area.

Southern Idaho Regional Communication says the fire has burned a couple power poles. Idaho Power reported multiple outages due to equipment damage, affecting a total of 4,277 people as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There was no estimate on restoration time.

