Fire burns garage in Garden City

GARDEN CITY - Crews were able to extinguish a garage fire before it spread to the rest of the home on Thursday night.

Boise and Eagle firefighters responded at around 8:13 p.m. to a house in the 5800 block of Ensign Avenue.

A Boise fire official said the owners were home when the fire started, but they got out and were not injured.

The inside of the home sustained light smoke damage but is livable. The family, however, had to spend the night in a hotel.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

