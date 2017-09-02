Fire burns 200 acres in Boise foothills

Crews were fighting a brush fire Friday night in the Boise foothills. (Photo: Lisa Chavez/KTVB)

BOISE - Firefighters with the Boise Fire Department and Bureau of Land Management are mopping up after a fire that burned about 200 acres of brush in the foothills.

Crews responded at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night to the area around Hill Road and Plano Lane.

The fire burned in steep terrain.

Boise Fire Department officials said the fire was contained at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Boise, Eagle, Middleton, Kuna, Meridian and Star fire departments, as well as Bureau of Land Management and Idaho National Guard, responded to the fire.

The Boise Fire Department said the fire threatened about ten homes, including the home Sean Hopkins and his family live in.

"I was just outside last night and I heard some crackling noise and all of the sudden I looked up and saw smoke," said Hopkins, who has lived the home for ten years. "It wasn't a big fire, but it was big enough to be scary."

Several homes were also evacuated because of the fire, but no homes or other structures were lost.

There wasn't any wind, so weather conditions were in firefighters' favor.

All roads are back open, but officials still ask drivers to avoid the area north of Hill between Bogus Basin and Glenwood as crews remain on scene to mop up.

The cause is under investigation, but the Boise Fire Department says it was human-caused.

