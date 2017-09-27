Fire breaks out on roof of state office building in downtown Boise

Boise firefighters put out a fire on the roof of a state office building early Thursday morning. (Photo: Tyson Miller/KTVB)

BOISE - Fire crews put out a fire on the roof of a state office building across the street from the Idaho Statehouse early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m.

Boise Fire battalion chief Steve Rasulo tells KTVB that someone saw flames on the roof of the building at 650 West State Street and called 911.

Crews were able to knock the flames down quickly, and Rasulo said the fire damage was contained to the roof of the building. Smoke got into the building and set off smoke detectors on the third floor, Rasulo said.

No injuries were reported.

The Idaho Department of Education is headquartered on the second floor of the building.

The full extent of damage is still being assessed, as fire investigators look into the cause of the blaze.

