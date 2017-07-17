Fire breaks out at commercial building in Emmett

Fire broke out at Sonbyrd Industries in Emmett Monday morning. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

EMMETT - Multiple crews responded to a commercial fire in Emmett this morning.

The fire broke out at Sonbyrd Industries at 1963 West Highway 52.

Sonbyrd is a manufacturer of doors and cabinets.

Airport Road was closed for a time while crews battled the blaze.

No word yet on a cause and the extent of the damage.

Emmett Fire, Gem County, New Plymouth Fire and Star Fire were called in to assist.

© 2017 KTVB-TV