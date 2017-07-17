Fire breaks out at commercial building in Emmett

EMMETT - Multiple crews responded to a commercial fire in Emmett this morning.
The fire broke out at Sonbyrd Industries at 1963 West Highway 52.
Sonbyrd is a manufacturer of doors and cabinets.
Airport Road was closed for a time while crews battled the blaze.
No word yet on a cause and the extent of the damage.
Emmett Fire, Gem County, New Plymouth Fire and Star Fire were called in to assist.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs