Feeding big game can cause problems for people, animals

A herd of deer near Weiser. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

WEISER - Harsh winter weather is pushing wildlife into new areas looking for food and shelter.

In Weiser, dozens of deer have begun showing up at a family’s home eating their hay.

"The first time that they came we saw probably three of them and they were just kind of wandering around where the truck had been and the hay had fallen out of the truck,” Angela Girvin said. “Now we're up to about 30."

She says her family isn’t intentionally feeding the deer. The Girvins always have a hay bale to feed their livestock. Angela believes since the deer have shown up, they’ve eaten about a fourth of each hale bale that’s actually meant for the cattle.

“They’ve been on both sides of it (the hay bale). Yesterday there was one on each side of the hay bale,” she said.

“If you've got your hay standing there and big game are gathered around it and eating away at it, there goes that for your animals, so that's a major concern for us," Mike Keckler from Idaho Fish and Game said.

"It's a little hard to stop them when you have cattle," Girvin said. "There's always going to be feed around no matter where you're putting it at, they're always going to have access to it."





Some people are worried that animals are having trouble finding food, but Keckler said that isn’t always the case.

“Once animals decide that they find food in a particular location they're going to stay put and it makes it difficult to get them to move on,” he said.

The more big game there is hanging around, the more problems start to arise, he said, like disease spreading to destroying agricultural crops.

“Also, some of the typical feeds we use for livestock can prove fatal, especially for deer,” Keckler said.

Angela is also concerned as the deer become more comfortable around people.

“Being in the roadways,” she said. “This morning I am back from taking the kids from school and there was quite a few in the road, so if someone had to slam on their breaks they would slide.”

Keckler said the best thing to do if something unusual happens with wildlife is to call Fish and Game. He said a crew can assess the situation then figure out how to handle it.

“If we can bait them away, and it looks like that's going to be necessary, then we will get busy with that. We've got various supplies and such ready,” he said.

Fish and Game said big game in the Weiser area appear to faring well. Keckler said they will continue monitor that situation and if it gets to a point where they believe the animals are having trouble finding food, then they will look at feeding them.

The department has already begun feeding elk and deer in parts of eastern Idaho around Bear Lake County, Caribou County and Franklin County.

