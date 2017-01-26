Feds look to increase water storage in Boise River system

Arrowrock Dam (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is hoping to find a way to increase water storage capacity on the Boise River system.

The Capital Press reports that the agency told the Idaho Water Resource Board this week that it would like to conduct a feasibility study to look for storage options.

The study would cost $5.5 million and look at different ways of increasing the Treasure Valley water supply, including raising Arrowrock Dam 10 feet, Anderson Ranch Dam 6 feet or the Lucky Peak Dam pool 4 feet.

The proposal comes after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told officials in May that the benefits of raising Arrowrock Dam do not equal the costs.

