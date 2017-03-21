Federal budget cuts could impact Idahoans

BOISE - There are thousands of families in need across the state of Idaho and many stand to be impacted if President Trump's budget proposal is approved as is.

The fiscal plan was introduced last week and proposes eliminating a number of federal programs.

The budget is still in a preliminary state and could change dramatically.

“I'm afraid the slogan is no longer going to be 'make America great again,' but 'make America homeless again,'” says El-Ada Community Action Partnership Executive Director Tim Lopez.

Tim Lopez has been working for the poor for the past three decades.

Lopez says his job at El-Ada and the clients he serves is in jeopardy under President Trump's budget plan.

“If the administration’s budget goes unchecked it will essentially will decimate, if not totally eliminate, agencies like ours,” Lopez says.

El-Ada operates under four different federal programs that are on the chopping block.

One of which helps families pay their heat and energy bills, known as LIHEAP.

Currently, no new applications are being taken.

“In that program alone in three months Gretchen we serve 8,000 families,” Lopez told KTVB.

The Weatherization Program is also among those that could be cut.

“That program provides not only weatherization to homes that are in desperate need of energy improvements, but it also provides heat sources for families that don't have heat,” says Lopez.

The more than 25,000 impoverished Idahoans that depend on these services El-Ada provides come from all walks of life.

“We’re serving veterans, we are providing assistance and case management to veterans, we are dealing with a large refugee population here, we are dealing with a significant amount of single female head households with children,” says Lopez.

The federal programs El-Ada utilizes are just four of the 62 President Trump has outlined to eliminate.

