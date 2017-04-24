Father of missing man finds body in Salmon River

Derek Olson (Photo: Idaho County Sheriff's Offrice)

IDAHO COUNTY -- After weeks of searching, the father of a man who disappeared in March found a body in the Salmon River Saturday morning.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the dead man is Dave Olson's 35-year-old son, Derek Olson. Derek Olson has been missing and presumed drowned since crashing his car into the river March 20.

A witness heard squealing tires and saw the taillights of Olson's car going into the river, but would-be rescuers were unable to find him. The empty car was found upside-down in the river about a mile downstream eight hours later.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says Dave Olson has been searching for any sign of his son since the wreck.

He found the body at about 10:20 a.m. near White Bird, about 28 miles from the spot his son's car had entered the river, according to the sheriff's office. The remains were caught on debris about 10 feet into the river.

The body has been handed over to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office for identification.



