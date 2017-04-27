Fatal accidents prompt lights at dangerous intersection

CALDWELL - As a result of two fatal accidents in the last 30 days at a Canyon County intersection, highway officials are concerned - and now they're making big changes.

We spoke with Canyon County Highway District Engineer Tim Richard. He says over the last five years, there have been an average of two accidents per year at the Homedale and Farmway roads intersection.

He says a majority of those accidents were caused by drivers stopping at the stop sign, then pulling out into the intersection without yielding to oncoming traffic.

Now, you'll see flashing amber lights on stop ahead signs on Farmway Road and red flashing lights on the stop signs.

"The main thing to keep in mind is that drivers need to be alert and focused on the road and the traffic control devices and obey those," said Richard. "Saving a few fractions of a second isn't worth someone's life."

Richard says drivers also need to be on the lookout for drivers who may not be paying attention.

These lights aren't the only improvements they're hoping to make at this intersection.

Richard says they plan on putting stop ahead pavement markings on Farmway Road as another safety measure.

