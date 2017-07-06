Family worried about Boise man missing since July 1

Boise police are looking for Warren, who hasn't been seen by his family since July 1. (Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - Police are asking for help to find a 67-year-old Boise man who hasn't been seen by his family since July 1.

Warren was last seen by his relatives at his West Boise home. They are worried for his well-being because of the heat and health concerns.

His family says it's unusual not to hear from Warren for this long.

Boise police believe he is driving a 2012 Ford Fiesta hatchback that belongs to Warren and his wife.

Warren is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He likely has a mustache and goatee, with a ponytail and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with black pants and boots.

Anyone with information that may help investigators find Warren is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

