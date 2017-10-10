Family struggling a year after devastating house fire

The Kinard family continues to struggle after a devastating house fire. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

NYSSA, ORE. - More than a year after a tragic house fire, a Nyssa family is trying start over.

Not only did they lose their home, but they lost a child.

The surviving members of the family all suffered severe burns and spent months recovering in the hospital. Now, they're all home, but their struggle isn't over.

Tiffany and Michael Kinard just want their surviving children Jakob, 11, and Savannah, 7, to have a normal life. But that life was put on hold after a house fire where 8-year-old Ayden died.

“I want them to enjoy everything they missed out on,” Tiffany said. “It's hard when they start crying because we don't have it.”

Since the fire, the family has spent months in the hospital. Michael suffered from burns after he ran into the house three times to save his young children. Savannah has burns that cover 14 percent of her body. Jakob suffered such bad smoke inhalation that he will likely be on oxygen for the rest of his life. Both children will have to have more surgeries and other treatments as they get older.

“All of those and memories in the hospital,” Tiffany said. “They did things to my kids grown people couldn't go through.”

Between being out of work and traveling all over the region for doctor visits, the family has struggled. Michael’s injuries prevent him from working and Tiffany had to become the family’s full time caretaker. They say it's difficult to pay the bills, provide their kids with things they need like new beds and winter clothing, and even happy experiences to help the kids move on.

“It's hard that we lost one. But we can't let losing Ayden take from giving to our other two,” Tiffany said.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is helping to treat Savannah and Jakob. The cost issue the Kinards are running into is traveling to various parts of the region for those doctor visits. Tiffany said they do get reimbursed for that, but you need to have the money to start, something they don’t always have

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help the family with their needs.

