Family seeks answers after woman killed while walking along Boise road

BOISE -- A Boise family is looking for answers after their loved one was killed while walking along Maple Grove Road Sunday night.

Menite Milien, 33, was walking near the intersection of Maple Grove and Brookview Drive when she was hit by a pickup that jumped the curb.

“I'm going to miss so many things about her," said Menite’s mother Carolle Milien. "I'm going to miss her so bad."

Menite moved from Haiti to the United States with her family when she was 12 years old. She graduated from Meridian Academy and then started traveling.

“She loved to travel, to see the world... she('s) young, she don't have any kid(s)," Milien said. "She can travel everywhere to see the world."

Her journey eventually brought her back home to Boise about a year-and-a-half-ago. The fitness model was settling in and had just rented an apartment of her own.

“She walked everywhere. She loved to walk," Milien said. "Sometimes she going somewhere, and I ask 'can I drop you.' She says 'no mom, don't worry about me. I'm ok.'”

Menite’s family says she was set to go camping with some friends on Sunday and had told them she would be back in a couple of days.

“She said 'bye my niece and nephew. I love you. I'll see you guys in three days. I'm going camping with my friends. I'll be back Wednesday,'” Natache Eddington, Menite’s sister said.

Menite never made it to that camping trip, something her family didn’t know until Tuesday when police knocked on their door.

“All day Monday. I never know nothing,” Milien said.

Milien says her daughter didn’t have her purse, ID, or phone, which is why it took police several days to track them down.

The family is now searching for answers.

“We're trying to find out who she was with between that time frame," Eddington. "We're just trying to find out if anybody has any information. We're trying to find her phone, her bag. What happened between that time frame between 1 o'clock to the time she got killed.”

Until then, the family is left with unanswered questions and memories of a woman they say was always smiling.

“She was very happy," Eddington said. "She loved to meditate. She loved people."

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs.

They’re also asking anyone with information about where Menite may have been before the crash contact them at nmilien@netzero.net. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

Boise Police say no charges have been filed against the driver. The crash is still under investigation and reconstruction and toxicology tests are pending.

