Family of cyclist killed by Nampa employee files claim

NAMPA - The family of a cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a Nampa employee is suing the city.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that Isabelle Alegria has filed a $1 million claim against the city of Nampa, the Nampa Police Department, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and Canyon County. The tort claim, which can be a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed March 14 in connection to the death of her father, 52-year-old Cruz Alegria, of Nampa.

Cruz Alegria was cycling on Nov. 10 when a vehicle struck him in a crosswalk. He died six days after the crash. The vehicle that struck Cruz Alegria was reportedly driven by a Nampa police community service officer.

The officer was on her lunch break at the time of the crash. She has been placed on paid administrative leave.

