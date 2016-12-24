5 brothers surprised with new home for Christmas

Family of 7 receives donated house for the holidays (Photo: Matt Yurus)

HYATTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - The Prince George’s County community worked to surprise a family of seven with a new house.

While the parents were aware of the plan, their five sons learned of the news on Christmas Eve as they approached the house for the first time. Mom and dad were overwhelmed. Hugs followed and tears lingered as the boys explored the home.

“I know that this is what they [have] been wanting for the longest," said Porsha Reese, the boys' mother, "to be with their dad and mom in the same home.”

The couple lived apart after they were evicted six months ago to accommodate everyone’s space and needs. The home’s patriarch battles multiple sclerosis, or MS.

“You know I got my boys' back and that makes me complete," said Randall Montague, the boys father. "That’s what makes me happy; that brings joy to my soul.”

"This one’s mine," 4-year-old Jonathon Montague yelled, referencing his stocking hanging from the stairwell.

The house came outfitted with Christmas' necessities: stockings, garland, presents and more.

"I got a teddy bear," another brother yelled.

But it was the creature comforts that many of us take for granted that the brothers valued most.

"We only had covers to sleep on," Isah Montague said. "Now, we have beds."

“I’m thankful for all the stuff," another brother said.

Seventy-five families made this happen. On Christmas Eve, volunteers loaded chairs, couches, mattresses and other furnishings into the back of a moving van destined for the family’s new, spacious digs.

"You know to have their own space, to have their own room," the boys' mother said, "I’m extremely, extremely happy."

If you would like to help the family continue to get back on their feet, you can make a donation here.