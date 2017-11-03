'Fall back' this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends

PORTLAND, Ore. – Get ready to “fall back” this weekend, as Daylight Saving time comes to an end officially at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Mornings are brighter, earlier after this weekend, although afternoons will get dark, quicker.

Dr. Lou Libby is a sleep specialist with the Pulmonary and Sleep Division at The Oregon Clinic. He says the end of Daylight Saving Time is the best time, because you get an extra hour of sleep.

Dr. Libby says don’t use this as an excuse to stay up late on Saturday, but to embrace that extra hour of sleep. It can make a big difference when it comes to being more alert.

“Studies have shown, on Monday, there are fewer car accidents than on the previous Monday, because people get that extra hour of sleep over the weekend,” said Dr. Libby. “We're a sleep deprived society. We are burning the candle at both ends. It’s well documented, and this is one of the proofs of that. That just an extra hour of sleep cuts down on car accidents.”

Dr. Libby says you don’t need to change up your routine to prepare for the time change, but to go to bed at your normal time.

If you have trouble falling asleep, he has some advice. Put down the cell phone and turn off the TV 30 minutes to an hour before you go to bed. Cell phones, even when dim, can distract your brain. He also says having a good night-time routine to get ready for bed helps.

**THANK YOU** Dr. Libby with The Oregon Clinic for speaking with KGW-TV about the end of #daylightsaving this weekend, remember to "fall back" 2am Sunday. #IamUpPDX Posted by KGW's Rachael Rafanelli on Friday, November 3, 2017

