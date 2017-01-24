Extreme weather causing problems for area roads

Pothole on Orchard St. in Boise. (Photo: Mary Kienzle\KTVB)

BOISE - Layers upon layers of snow have built up, and freezing and thawing patterns are causing problems on Idaho roads.

Potholes are a nuisance every winter but are worse this year because of the record season we're having. With two months of winter still to go, maintenance crews are out doing emergency repairs to hazardous areas.

Because we are having a break in the snow, street crews are out fixing some troublesome areas. One of those areas is Emerald Street between Benjamin Lane and Maple Grove, where crews patched up 14 potholes on Tuesday.

Potholes happen as water seeps into cracks and saturates the material below the surface. Ice expands in the cracks and base material, loosens the road, and it collapses as it melts and traffic drives over the top.

KTVB spoke to both ACHD and the city of Nampa who say street crews use patches that will adhere to the asphalt during colder weather, but conditions have to be dry. However, those patches are a temporary fix until asphalt plants open up in the spring time. Street crews will keep track of all the spots they've repaired with those cold weather patches.

"A bit of it is the time of year: we have to use temporary material now, and then when material becomes available in the spring when asphalt plants are open, then we'll start using the permanent. So we'll fix them once and then fix them again," City of Nampa Public Works Director Michael Fuss said.

"This is something winter weather brings about and we normally become very aggressive and address these toward April but because of the extreme weather we've had, we address them sooner than later," Ada County Highway District communication specialist, Nicole DuBois, said.

Potholes can really impact your car, which is something a lot of drivers are experiencing on I-84 between Nampa and Caldwell. Idaho Transportation Department has been working on patching those and will continue their pavement repairs in the eastbound lanes Wednesday morning.

The city of Nampa and ACHD are asking for your help in finding potholes and notifying them. They say they will try to fix them as soon as possible, but it depends on weather and resources.

You can report potholes one of three different ways in Nampa: Submit a form at www.cityofnampa.us/potholes, email streets@cityofnampa.us, or call (208) 468-5830. Include the name of the street and the nearest cross streets.

To report issues to ACHD, visit this website or give them a call at (208) 387-6325 (E. of Cole Road) or (208) 387-6350 (W. of Cole Road).

