Ex-lawmaker arrested on DUI charge in Canyon County

(Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDWELL - Former Idaho State Representative Brandon Hixon has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for the second time in less than a month.

Hixon, 36, was booked into the Canyon County Jail Saturday evening on misdemeanor DUI charge, as well as an open container infraction.

Hixon is awaiting trial in Ada County following a previous DUI arrest, which occurred on December 9 in Meridian.

In addition to misdemeanor DUI, he is also charged with resisting or obstructing officers in the Ada County case. According to court records, he posted a total of $800 bond.

Hixon was first elected to the Idaho House in 2012, as a representative for District 10 in Canyon County.

He resigned in October, amid an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. The Idaho Attorney General’s Office is leading that investigation, and has not yet filed any charges.

