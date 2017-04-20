Escaped Lewis Co. inmate taken into custody

LATAH CO., Idaho – An inmate who escaped from Lewis County was taken into custody by the Latah County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning.
Derek R. Bost was taken into custody just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday near 7th Street in Juliaetta.
Bost escaped from the Lewis County Jail around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office considered him armed and dangerous.
This story is still developing. KREM 2 is working to confirm details.
