Escaped Lewis Co. inmate taken into custody

LATAH CO., Idaho – An inmate who escaped from Lewis County was taken into custody by the Latah County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning.

Derek R. Bost was taken into custody just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday near 7th Street in Juliaetta.

Bost escaped from the Lewis County Jail around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office considered him armed and dangerous.

