Escaped Lewis Co. inmate taken into custody

Erin Robinson , KREM 10:14 AM. MDT April 20, 2017

LATAH CO., Idaho – An inmate who escaped from Lewis County was taken into custody by the Latah County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning.

Derek R. Bost was taken into custody just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday near 7th Street in Juliaetta. 

Bost escaped from the Lewis County Jail around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office considered him armed and dangerous. 

This story is still developing. KREM 2 is working to confirm details. 

