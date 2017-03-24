Erosion causes bridge to Idaho City campground to close

The Grayback Bridge embankment is eroding. (Photo: KTVB)

IDAHO CITY - The Grayback Bridge and road leading into the Grayback Campground in Idaho City is closed.

Wednesday, officials from the U.S. Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands discovered a tree that had fallen into the river.

The tree diverted water into the Grayback Bridge embankment causing it to erode.

Crews were out on Friday preventing the bridge from moving downstream and causing more damage.

“I think we have been seeing a lot of these occurrences, not just in the national forest, but throughout Idaho because of the snowpack, our spring runoff, swift water, warm temps, we may, even in the Boise National Forest, see more of this in the next couple weeks,” said Venetia Gempler, public affairs officer for the Boise National Forest.

Crews are evaluating what to do next, until then the bridge will remain closed.

The public is being asked to avoid the area for safety.

“Specifically, around any water sources or streams or rivers or creeks, everything is bankful, everything is fuller than it normally is, it's swift, it's cold, and folks should be very cautious when they get to that area stay away from that area,” said Gempler.

There are other entrances that lead into the campground through the back way.

Other bridges in the area are being monitored for safety.

