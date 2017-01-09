Emmett, Gem County issue disaster declaration

Emmett, Idaho (Photo: #7Winter First Person / Rob)

EMMETT - The City of Emmett and Gem County have declared a state of emergency as a result of an unprecedented accumulation of snow and concerns over flooding as warmer temps melt the snow.

The declaration allows government officials to access funds not normally available at the local level by dedicating resources for contractors, equipment and manpower quickly in order to protect public safety.

They say recent snowfall and subsequent melting is threatening structures, roads, infrastructures, lines of communication, and property and living conditions of Emmett residents.

County and city residents are urged to do their best to stay safe, be prepared and to restrict travel on the hazardous roads.

The seven-day disaster declaration may require assistance from the State of Idaho to supplement local efforts to protect property and lives. The declaration could be extended if the need arises.

Copyright 2016 KTVB