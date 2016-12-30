Emmett Cherry Rise is back to ring in 2017

From a potato drop in Boise to the ball drop in New York -- to a cherry rise in Emmett.
Last year students with the Payette River Regional Technical Academy constructed a lighted cherry to ring in the new year.
The school and city have once again partnered to bring back the popular event.
The fun starts at 9:40 p.m. at the Frontier Cinema on West Main Street, where they are showing "The Legend of Tarzan." Tickets are $3 a piece.
Once the movie is over people will gather nearby to watch the cherry rise.
